Chilean tennis legend Luis Ayala dies at age 91

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean tennis great Luis Ayala has died. The two-time French Open finalist was 91. Chile’s tennis federation announced the death on Wednesday. It did not specify the cause of death. The Santiago-born Ayala was an icon of the sport in Chile as he won 46 singles titles in his career. Among his greatest achievements, he was a finalist at Roland Garros in 1958 and 1960.

