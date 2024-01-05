Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz joins Sheffield United on loan from Villarreal

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz has left Villarreal to join Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old Brereton Diaz was born in England and has a Chilean-born mother. He could make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round match at Gillingham subject to international clearance. He only joined Villarreal in the offseason after his contract at second-tier English club Blackburn expired. It is Sheffield United’s first signing since Wilder returned for a second spell in charge. The team is in last place in the Premier League, seven points from safety.

