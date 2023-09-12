Chile savoring every moment of Rugby World Cup debut. Even a big defeat.

Losing by 30 points never felt so good to Marcelo Torrealba. The Chile scrumhalf savored every moment of his country’s Rugby World Cup debut from singing the national anthem to seeing his friends and family in the crowd to feeling the muscles burning in his legs in the most intense game he’s ever played. Torrealba says “I’m grateful for what I am living as a player” as he looked back with pride on Chile’s 42-12 loss to Japan in Toulouse on Sunday. This is more than just a rugby tournament for Los Condores. It’s a celebration of the strides Chilean rugby has made to get to its first World Cup.

