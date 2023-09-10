Chile makes rousing Rugby World Cup debut as Japan wins

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Chile’s debut at the Rugby World Cup has gone better than anyone expected even though it lost to Japan 42-12 in Toulouse. Los Condores were willing and able and gave Japan, a quarterfinalist at the last World Cup, a hard time in an entertaining match. They even had a sizeable amount of support at Stadium de Toulouse judging by all of the red jerseys. Injured captain Kazuki Himeno was a late withdrawal but Japan still started with nine players with World Cup experience and bagged the win and bonus point from six converted tries. But they also conceded two tries and were tattooed by Chilean defenders in baking conditions.

