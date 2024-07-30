Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz moves to newly promoted Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has completed the signing of forward Ben Brereton Diaz from Spanish side Villarreal on a four-year contract. The 25-year-old Chile international swapped Blackburn for Spain last summer and went on to spend the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United, where he scored six goals in 14 top-flight appearances in England. Brereton Diaz has now made a permanent move to the Premier League by joining newly promoted Southampton for a reported initial outlay of 7 million pounds ($9 million).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.