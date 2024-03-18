Chile international Altamirano stable and feeling OK after collapsing during game

By The Associated Press
Eduardo Domínguez, coach of Estudiantes de La Plata, right, asks for help for Javier Altamirano during an Argentine soccer league match against Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Sunday, March 17, 2024. The match was suspended after Altamirano was taken off the field in an ambulance. (AP Photo/Ignacio Amiconi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ignacio Amiconi]

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Chile international Javier Altamirano was in stable condition and doing well after collapsing during a game for Estudiantes de la Plata. The 24-year-old midfielder fell during his team’s 0-0 draw Sunday night with Boca Juniors in an Argentinian league match that was suspended after 27 minutes of play as medical personnel tended to Altamirano. An ambulance came onto the pitch to take Altamirano to a local hospital. Team doctor Hugo Montenegro says Altamirano’s condition was stable and that he was feeling well.

