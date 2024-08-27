Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo retires from soccer at age 41

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who was part of his country’s golden generation that won two Copa America titles, retired from soccer at age 41. Bravo had also played for Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Sociedad. He won two Spanish league titles and one Champions League trophy with Barcelona and lifted three Premier League trophies with Man City.

