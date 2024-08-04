Chile gets its first Olympic gold in 20 years as Francisca Crovetto wins women’s skeet shooting

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Chile won its first Olympic gold medal in 20 years when Francisca Crovetto took victory in the women’s skeet, while Britain’s Amber Rutter took silver just over three months after becoming a mother.

Crovetto won the gold in a shoot-off, hitting her last two targets for the win after a disputed call to give Rutter a miss for a shot which, TV replays showed, had seemed to clip the target.

Rutter reached the Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 at the age of 18 and was a favorite for a medal in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 until a positive test for COVID-19 two days before the opening ceremony. She gave birth in April.

Austen Smith won the bronze for the United States a day after her coach, Vincent Hancock, won his fourth gold medal in men’s skeet.

