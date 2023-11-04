Chile forced to play striker in goal, drops 1-0 game to Mexico in Pan American gold medal match

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s women’s soccer team had a shot at its biggest achievement in history in the Pan American Games’ gold medal game, but was forced to put a player who usually plays striker in net for the entire match and lost 1-0 to Mexico. The hosts embarrassingly lost both their goalkeepers to European clubs ahead of Friday’s match. Chilean players sat on the pitch to protest the disorganization that led to 29-year-old Maria José Urrutia playing the position in their absence. Rebeca Bernal scored the only goal for Mexico in the 29th minute. The United States beat Argentina 2-0 in the bronze medal game.

