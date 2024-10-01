Chiesa out of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Bologna but Jota available

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa will miss the Champions League match against Bologna on Wednesday because of injury but Diogo Jota is available after a minor issue. Chiesa has played only 68 minutes across three matches since joining from Juventus late in the transfer window. He sustained an injury in training on Monday and Liverpool manager Arne Slot says it is enough to rule the Italy international out of contention. Jota sat out open training but Slot expects the Portugal striker to be fit. Another forward, Darwin Nunez, has recovered from the illness which saw him miss the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

