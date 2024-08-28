Chiesa expresses happiness at ‘new adventure’ as he closes in on move to Liverpool for $13.2M

Italy winger Federico Chiesa has expressed his happiness at starting a “new adventure” as he closed in on a move to Liverpool from Juventus. There has been footage in the Italian media of Chiesa arriving at an airport ahead of reportedly getting on a private flight to England, where he was set to undergo a medical examination. Neither Liverpool nor Juventus have commented publicly on any deal involving Chiesa. British media are reporting Liverpool has reached an agreement with Juventus to sign Chiesa for an initial 10 million pounds ($13.2 million), with 2.5 million pounds ($3.3 million) in add-ons based primarily on team performance.

