Chiesa expresses happiness at ‘new adventure’ amid reports he is joining Liverpool from Juventus

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Italy winger Federico Chiesa has expressed his happiness at starting a “new adventure” amid reports he is about to join Liverpool from Juventus. There was footage in the Italian media of Chiesa arriving at an airport ahead of reportedly getting on a private flight to England. Chiesa says “I’m really happy and ready for this new adventure. I want to thank the Juventus fans, thanks for all the affection over the years.” Neither Liverpool nor Juventus have commented publicly on any deal involving Chiesa. British media are reporting Liverpool will pay $14.5 million for Chiesa, who starred for Italy in its run to the European Championship title in 2021.

