Chiellini, LAFC beat Timbers 3-2 after raising title banners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giorgio Chiellini scored his first MLS goal, and Los Angeles FC opened its MLS title defense season with a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers. Carlos Vela and Mahala Opoku also scored after LAFC unveiled its title banners and handed out championship rings during a lively pregame ceremony at its sold-out stadium. Retired Welsh forward Gareth Bale and injured goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau carried the MLS Cup onto the field where they won it four months ago. Evander scored his first MLS goal for Portland, and Cristhian Paredes added a late score in the Timbers’ third straight loss to LAFC.

