Chiefs WR Hardman says he was hospitalized 10 days, lost feeling in his legs last season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman says he spent part of last season in the hospital after an abdominal injury caused him to lose feeling in his legs. Hardman signed with the Jets in free agency and was traded back to the team where he won two Super Bowls earlier this week. Hardman says the injury occurred against Tennessee and caused him to miss the rest of the season. Doctors believe it was a condition that causes inflammation of the joint between the left and right pubic bone, and that caused swelling and pain in the groin and abdomen. Hardman is healthy now and hopes to help the Chiefs as soon as Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

