Chiefs without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce for NFL opener against Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce was inactive for the Chiefs’ game against the Lions in the NFL’s season opener Thursday night after hurting his knee in practice. Kelce tried to get loose before kickoff but still reported some discomfort. The 33-year-old Kelce had not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, when he missed all but one to have a microfracture procedure to repair a cartilage problem in his knee. The Chiefs’ Chris Jones also remained absent while the All-Pro defensive tackle holds out. Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was inactive after recently returning to practice from rehabbing a knee injury sustained last season.

