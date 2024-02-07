Chiefs will likely be short-handed when they play 49ers in the Super Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kansas City could be without three key players when the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney could be a healthy scratch and running back Jerick McKinnon and guard Joe Thuney are injured. McKinnon has been on injured reserve since Dec. 24 with a groin injury and hasn’t practiced. Thuney didn’t play in the AFC championship against the Baltimore Ravens because of a pectoral injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.