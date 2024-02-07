Chiefs will likely be short-handed when they play 49ers in the Super Bowl

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney passes the ball during the team's NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kansas City could be without three key players when the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney could be a healthy scratch and running back Jerick McKinnon and guard Joe Thuney are injured. McKinnon has been on injured reserve since Dec. 24 with a groin injury and hasn’t practiced. Thuney didn’t play in the AFC championship against the Baltimore Ravens because of a pectoral injury.

