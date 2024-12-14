Chiefs will have kicker Harrison Butker but miss left tackle D.J. Humphries for game against Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will have kicker Harrison Butker back after missing four games to knee surgery but will be without left tackle D.J. Humphries because of a hamstring injury when Kansas City visits the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Chiefs activated Butker from injured reserve and waived fellow kicker Matthew Wright on Saturday. Humphries had been listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. He was downgraded to out on Saturday, which means the Chiefs will likely rely upon Wanya Morris or Kingsley Suamataia in protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blind side.

