Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown returns to practice following shoulder surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receiver Marquise Brown returned to practice with the Chiefs on Friday. Brown has been on injured reserve since dislocating the sternoclavicular joint in his shoulder when he was tackled on the first play of their preseason opener against Jacksonville. Brown’s return for a quick, cold practice opens a 21-day window in which the Chiefs must decide whether to activate him, though that decision will likely come much sooner than that. He won’t play Sunday in Cleveland, but it’s possible he could return the following week for a Saturday matinee against Houston or a trip to Pittsburgh on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.