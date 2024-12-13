Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown returns to practice following shoulder surgery, AP Source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs are opening the practice window for wide receiver Marquise Brown, who has been on the injured list since hurting his shoulder in their preseason opener. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. Brown will have 21-day window to practice before the Chiefs must decide whether to activate him, though his return could come much sooner than that. Brown will not play in Sunday’s game in Cleveland, but he could return the following week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was expected to address reporters after Friday’s practice.

