Chiefs’ vets report to training camp, where their rookies are already trying to make an impact

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy walks to practice during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 18, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The veterans have arrived at training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. But given that Travis Kelce and Co. have proven what they can do, helping the Chiefs with a third Super Bowl in five years last season, their biggest responsibility might be ushering along a bunch of rookies that have been working for a few days already. Guys such as wide receiver Xavier Worthy, their first-round pick out of Texas, and left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, their second-rounder out of BYU, have a legitimate chance to earn a starting job for the defending champions.

