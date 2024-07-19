Chiefs’ vets report to training camp, where their rookies are already trying to make an impact

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The veterans have arrived at training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. But given that Travis Kelce and Co. have proven what they can do, helping the Chiefs with a third Super Bowl in five years last season, their biggest responsibility might be ushering along a bunch of rookies that have been working for a few days already. Guys such as wide receiver Xavier Worthy, their first-round pick out of Texas, and left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, their second-rounder out of BYU, have a legitimate chance to earn a starting job for the defending champions.

