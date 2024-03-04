Chiefs use franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as work on Chris Jones deal continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed on Monday. It is uncertain whether that means one of the top cornerbacks due to hit free agency will remain with the Super Bowl champions next season. He would earn $19.8 million if he plays on the one-year contract, but Kansas City appears open to trading Sneed for the right price. The Chiefs not only covet draft capital, they also want some cap space to address some of their other needs. That includes a potential long-term contract with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is also due to hit free agency.

