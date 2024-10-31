Chiefs try to keep perfect start intact as Bucs arrive at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night

The Chiefs will try to keep their unbeaten season going on Monday night when the Buccaneers arrive at Arrowhead Stadium. It is the first home game for Kansas City in nearly a month. The Chiefs have won two of three in the seldom-played series, but the lone loss was to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is coming off a 27-20 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas while the Buccaneers lost to the Falcons in Atlanta.

