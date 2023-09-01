Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to All-Pro DT Chris Jones amid holdout: ‘Can you please come back?’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is imploring fellow All-Pro Chris Jones to end his holdout before Kansas City opens the season Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. Jones has carried it through the offseason and right into game week. He is entering the final year of a $80 million, four-year contract, and wants to be paid among the top defensive tackles in the league. Kelce was speaking on his podcast with his brother and Eagles center Jason Kelce when he said: “Can you please come back? You must know something I don’t know because I just don’t get it.”

