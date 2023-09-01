Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to All-Pro DT Chris Jones amid holdout: ‘Can you please come back?’

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. The negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones appear to be getting more contentious by the day, and chances are growing that the Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense without the All-Pro defensive tackle. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is imploring fellow All-Pro Chris Jones to end his holdout before Kansas City opens the season Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. Jones has carried it through the offseason and right into game week. He is entering the final year of a $80 million, four-year contract, and wants to be paid among the top defensive tackles in the league. Kelce was speaking on his podcast with his brother and Eagles center Jason Kelce when he said: “Can you please come back? You must know something I don’t know because I just don’t get it.”

