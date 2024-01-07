Chiefs’ Travis Kelce inactive against Chargers, bringing streak of 1,000-yard seasons to an end

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending the star tight end’s chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season. Kelce needed 16 yards to hit the milestone, which would have been the fourth-longest streak in NFL history regardless of position, but with the Chiefs locked into the third seed in the AFC playoffs the team decided to play it safe. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, had been downgraded to out earlier on Sunday, with veteran Blaine Gabbert set to start.

