Chiefs trade up to pick SMU WR Rashee Rice in 2nd round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the second round of the draft to select SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, giving MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes another target. The Chiefs acquired the 55th pick along with a sixth-round selection from Detroit to move up from the No. 63 pick while adding a fourth-round and a seventh-round choice. That allowed the Chiefs to leap over other teams looking for a wide receiver and address one of their biggest holes on the offensive side of the ball. Rice caught 96 passes for 1,335 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

