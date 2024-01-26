Chiefs to be without injured All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney for AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without injured All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney and run-stuffing defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi when they play the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game Sunday. Thuney sustained a pectoral injury in last week’s divisional win over Buffalo, while Nnadi is out with a triceps injury. The Chiefs are hopeful that they will have running back Isiah Pacheco, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., safety Mike Edwards and wide receiver Kadarius Toney available, listing each of them as questionable to face the Ravens. Pacheco practiced Friday after missing time earlier in the week with a toe injury. Gay has had a neck issue, Toney a hip problem and Edwards is returning from a concussion.

