Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he wants to keep playing football ‘until the wheels come off’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Tuesday that he wants to keep playing football “until the wheels come off” after the first day of the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp. The 34-year-old Kelce signed a new two-year, $34.25 million deal in April that ties him to the club through the 2025 season. Kansas City has won two straight Super Bowls and will try to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight this upcoming season. Kelce is already its career leader with 11,328 yards receiving. He needs 10 receptions to reach 917 and pass Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for that record, and three touchdown catches would give him 77, dropping Gonzalez to No. 2 on that franchise list.

