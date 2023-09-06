Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce questionable for opener vs Lions with knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce was held out of Wednesday’s final workout and listed as questionable for Thursday night’s season opener against Detroit because of a knee injury. The All-Pro tight end hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice. Kelce was the only player to carry an injury designation for the Super Bowl champions, who will be raising their latest banner before the first game of the NFL season. That means that wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, both of whom have dealt with knee injuries throughout training camp, are expected to be in the lineup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.