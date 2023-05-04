Chiefs sign tackle Donovan Smith to 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a contract for the upcoming season Thursday, adding a veteran to compete for playing time with two open jobs on the offensive line. The Chiefs were unable to sign franchise left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a long-term deal, allowing him to become a free agent, and right tackle Andrew Wylie also signed elsewhere in free agency. The Chiefs countered by signing Jawaan Taylor to handle one of the tackle jobs, but that still left an opening at the other tackle position.

