Chiefs sign punter Matt Araiza, who was dropped from lawsuit in December after alleged rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing punter Matt Araiza, who was dropped from a lawsuit in December that had been filed by a woman who alleged she was raped by San Diego State football players in 2021. The signing was announced by Araiza’s agent, Joe Linta, and confirmed a short while later by the Super Bowl champions. The lawsuit filed by the woman came after a party in 2021 in which she claimed Araiza had sex with her in a side yard, then brought her inside a house where a group of men took turns raping her. She agreed to drop Araiza from the lawsuit when prosecutors concluded he was no longer at the party when the alleged raped occurred, and he agreed to drop a defamation countersuit against her.

