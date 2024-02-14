Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has received a contract extension less than a week after earning his fourth Super Bowl ring. The Chiefs announced Spagnuolo’s extension on X, formerly known as Twitter, before the parade celebrating their latest Super Bowl title. The announcement didn’t reveal the terms of the deal. Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday made Spagnuolo the first coordinator on either side of the ball to win four Super Bowl titles. He already was the first coordinator to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises. He was the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator during their 2007 Super Bowl championship season.

