Chiefs sign coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, team president Mark Donovan to contract extensions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they signed coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan to contract extensions. The team did not say how long the deals would last or provide any other details, saying in a statement only that “the leadership team of the Chiefs will remain in place for the long-term future.” On the field, the Chiefs have won seven consecutive AFC West titles, four conference championships and three Super Bowl titles, including the past two. They also have been in six consecutive AFC championship games. Off the field, the Chiefs have been able to expand their fanbase and footprint internationally, particularly in places such as Germany.

