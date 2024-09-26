Chiefs seek to continue winning ways, road streak against Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and will try to remain undefeated at SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs held off the Atlanta Falcons 22-17 on Sunday night, but their typically high-powered offense has yet to get on track. The Chargers had their first loss under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, 20-10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Los Angeles could be without multiple key players, including quarterback Justin Herbert and edge rusher Joey Bosa.

