Chiefs safety Justin Reid placed on non-football injury list

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Safety Justin Reid joined a growing list of injured starters for the back-to-back champs as the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their first full-squad workout of training camp. The club placed Reid on the non-football injury list with a quad issue. Jaden Hicks, a fourth-round draft choice from Washington State, took Reid’s place at strong safety with the first-team defense. He played alongside free safety Bryan Cook with Chamarri Conner at nickel back. Coach Andy Reid didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury on Sunday, but said he doesn’t have long-term concerns for his 27-year-old defensive secondary leader.

