Chiefs rue dropped passes, penalties in sloppy season-opening loss to Detroit

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pauses during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Lions won 21-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs can look back at a slew of dropped passes and far too many penalties for a sputtering offense that led to a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in their season opener Thursday night. Just about everybody who stepped on the field for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to drop a pass. The most costly was one that bounced off the hands of Kadarius Toney and was returned 50 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs also had a serious of drops in the final minutes, when they were trying to get within range of a winning field goal, and the drive ultimately stalled on fourth down. That allowed Detroit to run out the clock and snap a five-game losing streak in season openers.

