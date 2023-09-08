Chiefs rue dropped passes, penalties in sloppy season-opening loss to Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs can look back at a slew of dropped passes and far too many penalties for a sputtering offense that led to a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in their season opener Thursday night. Just about everybody who stepped on the field for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to drop a pass. The most costly was one that bounced off the hands of Kadarius Toney and was returned 50 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs also had a serious of drops in the final minutes, when they were trying to get within range of a winning field goal, and the drive ultimately stalled on fourth down. That allowed Detroit to run out the clock and snap a five-game losing streak in season openers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.