Chiefs, Royals committed to Jackson County amid questions over future stadiums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and Royals said announced Friday that both franchises would remain in Jackson County, where Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums are located, if voters approve the extension of a sales tax that has long paid for their upkeep. The stadiums opened in the early 1970s and have been tied to each other through lease agreements with the county for the past five decades. But with the current lease expiring in 2030-31, both teams are planning for the future of their facilities. The Royals have indicated they want a new downtown ballpark. The Chiefs intend to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

