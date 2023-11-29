Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice learning to be ‘Patrick-friendly,’ jump-starting Kansas City offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice could be exactly what the struggling Kansas City passing game has needed this season. As the second-round pick has gotten more comfortable in coach Andy Reid’s complex system, Rice has started to produce in ways that no wide receiver has done through the first 12 weeks of the season. He is coming off a game in Las Vegas where he had game-highs of 10 targets, eight receptions and 107 yards receiving with a touchdown catch. The Chiefs hope he can continue to produce in a big way given the struggles of the rest of their wide receivers.

