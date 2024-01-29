Chiefs’ Reid: Toney’s injury ‘not made up by any means’ after WR accuses team of lying about it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid denied providing inaccurate injury information on Kadarius Toney on Monday after the wide receiver went on an expletive-laden social media rant in which he appeared to accuse the team of lying about his health. Toney was ruled out of Sunday’s AFC championship game in Baltimore because of a hip issue and for personal reasons following the birth of his daughter. But in a post on Instagram Live, the 25-year-old Toney insisted that “I’m not hurt.” Teams and coaches can be fined by the NFL for issuing inaccurate or misleading injury reports. The Chiefs return to practice Thursday to begin preparing for the Super Bowl against San Francisco on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

