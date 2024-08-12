Chiefs’ Reid says wide receiver ‘Hollywood’ Brown won’t need surgery for shoulder injury

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown did not need surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered in the team’s preseason opener in Jacksonville. Brown spent Saturday night in a Jacksonville hospital before being released Sunday morning and was not present for Monday’s practice. “They were able to get the joint back in place without surgery, which is a positive,” Reid said. “We’ll just see on the recovery. He’s back in Kansas City now. He stayed over in Jacksonville until they got that thing situated.”

