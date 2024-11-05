Chiefs reach 8-0 with nail-biter against the Bucs, a game neatly summing up a season of close wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The entirety of the Kansas City Chiefs’ season at the midway point could be summed up by their performance Monday night against Tampa Bay.

They had their miscues, their turnovers, their blown tackles on defense, and they allowed a team they were expected to beat easily hang around to the end of regulation.

Then they won anyway.

The Buccaneers gave Patrick Mahomes and Co. one more chance in overtime, after they elected to kick the PAT and tie the game after their touchdown with 27 seconds left, and the Chiefs promptly scored a TD of their own for a 30-24 victory.

That improved the Chiefs to 8-0, making them just the sixth defending Super Bowl champion to reach that mark unbeaten, and they have done it by the slimmest of margins. Kansas City is winning by an average of 7.0 points per game, the smallest margin of victory by nearly half a point of the 41 teams in NFL history that have won their first eight games.

The previous low was 7.4 points, set by the Colts in 2006. They went on to win the Super Bowl.

“Against a team with an offense like that,” Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said, “you can only give them so many chances.”

More specifically, you can only give Mahomes so many chances.

The two-time NFL MVP had played a pedestrian first seven games, throwing a pick in each of them. But with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suddenly at his disposal, courtesy of a trade with the Titans, Mahomes was back to slinging the ball all over the field. He threw for 291 yards and three TDs against the Bucs, with Hopkins getting two of them.

“Pat and I just out there making plays,” Hopkins said afterward.

Just as he’s done so many times with so many wide receivers.

Indeed, Mahomes looked like his vintage self against Tampa Bay, rallying the Chiefs on two long fourth-quarter TD drives to take the lead with 4:17 to go, despite playing on a sore ankle. And when Mayfield and the Bucs forced overtime with their touchdown in the final minute, Mahomes was 5 for 5 in the extra session, setting up Kareem Hunt’s winning touchdown plunge.

Mahomes improved to 47-19 in games decided by a touchdown or less, including playoffs. The only QB better with at least 30 games on his resume is Daryle Lamonica, who went 24-5-6 during a 12-year career with Buffalo and Oakland.

Yet Mahomes is the first to point out that all those wins are a team effort. The Chiefs defense continues to be one of the best in the NFL, especially against the run, while Hunt’s arrival has allowed them to keep some semblance of offensive balance.

The result has been a perfect start to their pursuit of an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.

What’s working

The Chiefs’ passing game has finally hit its stride, thanks largely to Hopkins, who had eight catches for 86 yards in only his second game with Kansas City. Even when he wasn’t catching passes Monday night, the Buccaneers were forced to pay attention to him, and that freed up Travis Kelce to catch 14 passes — his most in a regular-season game — for 100 yards.

What needs help

The Chiefs have struggled all season to cover tight ends, beginning in Week 1 with Baltimore’s Isaiah Likely right through Tampa Bay’s Cade Otton on Monday night. Otton finished with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Stock up

Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace has quietly excelled when pressed into duty following an injury to Jaylen Watson that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Nazeeh Johnson also has been missing while in the concussion protocol.

Stock down

The Chiefs expected first-round pick Xavier Worthy to be a bit boom-or-bust as a rookie, and lately the speedster has been more bust than boom. He carried twice for minus-10 yards and failed to catch either of his targets against Tampa Bay. Worthy has only had more than three catches or eclipsed 47 yards receiving once through the first eight games.

Injuries

Mahomes tweaked his ankle against Tampa Bay but finished the game, and WR Mecole Hardman (shoulder), DE George Karlaftis (hip) and DE Turk Wharton (right knee) also played through minor injuries. The Chiefs hope to get Johnson back this week, while it is beginning to look promising that RB Isiah Pacheco (fractured fibulas) could return at some point this season.

Key number

30 — The Chiefs, once known for their prolific offense, scored 30 points on Monday night — albeit needing overtime to do it — for the first time since beating the Raiders 31-17 on Nov. 26, 2023.

Next steps

The Chiefs get a rare noon kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium when they play the AFC West-rival Denver Broncos next Sunday.

