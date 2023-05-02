Chiefs re-sign McKinnon, decline 5th year on Edwards-Helaire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed Jerick McKinnon and declined the fifth-year option on fellow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday, solidifying their backfield behind incumbent Isiah Pacheco heading into offseason workouts. McKinnon, who turns 31 this week, ran 72 times for 291 yards and a touchdown but was at his best out of the backfield, catching 56 passes for 512 yards and nine scores. McKinnon ended the regular season by reaching the end zone in six straight games, helping the Chiefs secure the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye. Edwards-Helaire, a first-round pick in 2020, was the starter heading into last season, but injuries that have held him back throughout his career resurfaced.

