Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on expecting his third child: ‘I’m done. I’ll say that.’

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, recently announced that they were expecting their third child, but don’t expect a fourth. Mahomes was adamant that he is done after the third joins his daughter, Sterling, and his son, Bronze. He spoke Tuesday at Missouri Western, where the two-time NFL MVP joined Chiefs rookies and select veterans in reporting for training camp. The Mahomes family recently returned from a European vacation that included stops in Spain, Portugal, and at Wimbledon. The couple also joined Travis Kelce in watching his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, perform at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.