Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high-ankle sprain, status for Houston remains unclear, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain, additional testing confirmed, and his status for this week’s game against Houston remains in question, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce any updates. The Chiefs did not have any usual availability Monday, but are scheduled to resume practice Tuesday ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Texans.

Mahomes was hurt when his ankle was rolled up on while being tackled by the Browns’ Dalvin Tomlinson on a fourth down play late in the Chiefs’ 21-7 win Sunday. Mahomes limped to the sideline and Carson Wentz played the rest of the way in his place, but the two-time MVP insisted afterward that he would have lobbied to play if the Browns had gotten within one score.

Mahomes has a history of ankle injuries, including a similar one against Jacksonville in Week 1 of the 2019 season. But perhaps most memorable was the 2023 playoffs, when Mahomes hurt his ankle in a divisional-round win over the Jaguars, then played through the pain in beating Cincinnati for the AFC title and Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

