Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has had staggering production in his 17-game playoff career

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes’ playoff career now encompasses the equivalent of a 17-game season played against only the best of competition. The numbers Mahomes has put up in those games would be staggering even if they were produced in the regular season. Mahomes has 5,260 yards combined passing and rushing in those games, has accounted for 44 touchdowns through the air and on the ground and helped the Chiefs win 14 of the 17 games. The only players besides Mahomes to reach those numbers in a entire regular season are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees.

