Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could have new blindside protector when he faces Chargers on Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have a new blindside protector when he faces the Chargers on Sunday night. Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Monday he was leaving open the possibility that former Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries could start against Los Angeles. The news came three days after the position was a mess in a win over the Raiders that came down to the wire. Humphries is coming off an ACL injury and just signed with the team last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.