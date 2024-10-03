Chiefs put WR Rashee Rice on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a win over the Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have placed Rashee Rice on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four weeks. Their leading wide receiver hurt his knee when quarterback Patrick Mahomes collided with him while trying to make a tackle in a 17-10 win over the Chargers last weekend. Mahomes says he didn’t know he was the one who caused the injury until he saw the replay on the scoreboard. Rice leads the team with 28 catches for 288 yards and two TDs. In the short term, the Chiefs will lean on JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson to help first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce pick up the offensive slack.

