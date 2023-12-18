Chiefs put struggling WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve with knee problem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve Monday, ending what had been a disappointing second season for him. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier in the day that Moore had some swelling in his knee, which caused him to play limited snaps during Sunday’s 27-17 win in New England. In the time that he was on the field, Moore once again fumbled the ball away after a catch, only to be bailed out by a defensive holding penalty that gave Kansas City the ball back. His roster spot could be taken up by wide receiver Justyn Ross, who is returning from the exempt list this week.

