Chiefs punter Matt Araiza hoping to get another chance to play in the NFL

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Matt Araiza concedes there were moments during the past two years when he thought the 82-yard punt he uncorked in a preseason game for the Buffalo Bills might remain his only NFL effort. Araiza says “there was a lot of moments where I thought it was over, so I’m incredibly grateful to be here.” The “here” is training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University, where Araiza aims to restart his NFL career. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says ”I mean, he’s booming the thing. Be curious to see in games, let’s see how he does there.”

