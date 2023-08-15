Chiefs placing TE Fortson on IR as 3 backup wide receivers go down with injuries

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs decided to place tight end Jody Fortson on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday. He has been out with a shoulder injury. The Chiefs also lost wide receivers Nikko Remigio to a dislocated shoulder, Justyn Ross to knee and hamstring troubles and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a groin injury as they began their final week of camp at Missouri Western. The Chiefs have been relatively healthy during camp. Their biggest losses have been wide receiver Kadarius Toney to a knee injury, though he is expected back early in the season, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to some swelling in his knee.

