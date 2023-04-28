Chiefs pick hometown star Felix Anudike-Uzomah of K-State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs waited until the final pick of the first round of the hometown NFL draft to pick a hometown boy, selecting Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st overall pick. Anudike-Uzomah was born in Kansas City and became a high school star in the suburb of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, before playing for the Wildcats. He became a starter in the Big 12 by his sophomore season and declared for the draft after a junior season in which he was voted the league’s defensive player of the year. Anudike-Uzomah fills a big need for the Chiefs.

